2020 presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard explained to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo why she voted to approve the impeachment inquiry after expressing misgivings about the process.

Appearing on Sunday Morning Futures, the Hawaii congresswoman said “There were serious questions and concerns being raised. The American people deserve to get some answers to those questions so we can bring out into broad daylight what exactly happened.”

“Understand that the vote that took place was a vote for more transparency as this inquiry continued,” she said.

Bartiromo asked about her previously saying the inquiry process being unfair and not transparent.

“I think one of the issues has been that only those who are serving on the Intelligence Committee have had access to the different interviews and conversations,” Gabbard saying, arguing the vote allows the public to hear testimony in the inquiry and make their own decisions.

Gabbard, who has announced she is foregoing running for her seat in Congress in favor of her presidential run, also criticized the Democratic National Committee

“I think it’s unfortunate that we have seen especially throughout this Democratic primary how the DNC has been kind of implementing their own pre-primary election before voters even get a chance to vote,” she said.

She also shot down speculation that she would attempt a third-party run, arguing it is a rumor being spread by political opponents “to try to undermine the support that we are getting from Democrat Republicans, independents, libertarians saying ‘hey look we want to come and vote for you in the Democratic primary.'”

