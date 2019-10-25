Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard echoed Republican concerns about the House Democrats’ “closed door” impeachment process during an appearance on Fox News, telling host Sean Hannity: “We as Members of Congress do not have access to the information that’s being shared.”

In a wide ranging interview that touched on her ongoing feud with Hillary Clinton, 2020 election security, and Hunter Biden, Gabbard reiterated to Hannity that she supported a “very narrowly focused” impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump before expressing concerns about its “transparency.” Republicans have made objections to the Democrats’ closed-door process the primary focus of their opposition to Trump’s impeachment — despite the fact that Democrats are following House rules and that nearly 50 House Republicans that sit on the relevant House committees can participate in and are given equal time for questions during the hearings.

“You are watching [House Intelligence Chairman] Adam Schiff for three years, telling the American people that they have evidence of Russia collusion and even the Mueller report said that’s not true. Now he’s behind closed doors and this secret impeachment hearing,” Hannity said. The Fox News show then showed a split-screen of Gabbard and a graphic listing “all the rights given to Clinton during impeachment” as Hannity read off the list. “Now are you going to tell me you support the secret hearing of where Republicans can’t have access to not even a transcript? Or do you think it should be done the way Newt Gingrich did it for Bill Clinton?”

“I think it needs to be a transparent process, I have long expressed my concern about going through impeachment proceedings in a very, very partisan way because it will only further tear apart an already divided country,” Gabbard responded. “I think that inquiry needs to be done in a very narrowly focused way, and it must be done transparently. I don’t know what’s going on in those closed doors. We as Members of Congress don’t have access to the information that is being shared. I think the American people deserve to know exactly what the facts are, what the evidence is being presented as this inquiry goes on.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

