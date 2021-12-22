WATCH: Danny McBride Lists The Top Three HBO Characters He’d Most Want To Get ‘Hammered’ With

If you could pick three HBO characters to get a drink with, who would they be? Danny McBride answers this with @KyleBrandt on #10Questions: pic.twitter.com/9qYMHuk6Kv — The Ringer (@ringer) December 22, 2021

Actor Danny McBride, best known for his role as Kenny Powers in Eastbound & Down, has co-created and starred in three different HBO series. With his long running HBO success, McBride is as qualified as anyone to answer which HBO characters would be the best drinking buddies.

“You’re going to go out and just get hammered, any HBO character in the history of HBO, who’s your crew?” Kyle Brandt of the NFL Network asked McBride on the latest edition of The Ringer’s 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt podcast.

“Tyrion Lannister for sure,” McBride said of the Game Of Thrones star played by Peter Dinklage. “Not to go into my own well, but I would invite Ashley Schaeffer. He would come out with us as well,” McBride answered of his fellow Eastbound & Down cast mate, a car salesman played by Will Ferrell.

McBride’s final selection was a bit more surprising. “Then I think I would invite Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City as well. I think that be a good little trio of wingmen and ladies to just go out and rip it up.”

