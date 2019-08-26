Fans got a kick out of Fox News’ Bret Baier giving an impromptu performance at a Rascal Flatts concert over the weekend.

At a Saturday night concert in Bristow, VA the country band invited Baier on stage to sing a cover of The Sugarhill Gang’s 1979 major hit, “Rapper’s Delight.”

“Ok that was crazy! I was called up on stage at the rascalflatts concert to sing official_sugarhillgang ‘s Rapper’s Delight,” Baier tweeted afterwards.

Ok that was crazy! I was called up on stage at the rascalflatts concert to sing official_sugarhillgang ‘s Rapper’s Delight (something I have done at @acchampionship in Lake Tahoe). But a concert! Yeah— sure!… https://t.co/mPj8q3tPGz — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) August 25, 2019

This wasn’t Baier’s first time performing a rendition of the classic. The anchor had members of the rap group at his Christmas party in 2018. Decked out in a gaudy red and green suit, he sang the song along with them.

My boss is cooler than your boss. Ladies and gentlemen, @BretBaier and The Sugarhill Gang! pic.twitter.com/NhNziBNzDG — Ashley Moir (@ashleymoirDC) December 21, 2018

