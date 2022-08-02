‘Oh, Shut Your Mouth’: Lawyer Gives Alex Jones an Earful During Tense Moment in Courtroom

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones got an earful in the courtroom from the attorney for the parents of a Sandy Hook massacre victim.

The proceeding had adjourned for the day.

Jones was found liable for defamation in November after he spent years claiming that families who lost loved ones in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut were lying about their deaths. Jones had repeatedly called the murders a hoax.

The InfoWars founder testified on Tuesday during the damages phase of the trial, where a jury will determine how much the victims will be awarded.

At one point during his testimony, Jones indicated he had a sore throat. After court adjourned, he had an interaction with Sandy Hook parents Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, whose six-year-old son Jesse was killed in the shooting.

In a video, Lewis, who testified just hours before, is seen handing jones a bottle of water for his sore throat.

A few moments later, Jones can be seen shaking hands with Heslin when a man nearby is heard calling an unidentified individual “slow and autistic.”

“No, I’m slow and autistic,” replies Jones, who appears to suggest to Heslin he’s being manipulated.

“That’s it, we’re not talking anymore,” says Mark Bankston, an attorney representing Lewis and Heslin. “You’re not doing this. That’s not even a thought! That’s not the way this goes.”

Jones then says, “Why? Because you can’t feed them fake videos anymore?”

“Oh, shut your mouth,” states the exasperated attorney.

Later in the clip, Jones says, “Edited tapes. You just got caught.”

From the snippet, it’s unclear what Jones is alleging.

Earlier in the day, Lewis testified about her murdered son.

“I wanted to tell you to your face because I wanted you to know that I am a mother first and foremost. And I know that you are a father and my son existed,” Lewis said, addressing Jones.

