Falwell Jr. Interrupted By Wife While Telling Reporter About Her Topless Photos: ‘Hang Up the Phone Jerry!’

An interview with Jerry Falwell Jr. ended up getting brought to a grinding halt after the former Liberty University president’s wife interrupted him to cut off the whole thing.

Falwell was contacted by Reuters for his response to renewed allegations against him from Michael Cohen’s autobiography: Disloyal: A Memoir. This comes shortly after Falwell was forced out of his Liberty University leadership roles amid multiple personal scandals that also involved his wife, Becki Falwell.

In his book, Cohen offers numerous unflattering accounts about Donald Trump from when he used to serve as the president’s personal lawyer. One part of the memoir suggests Cohen got the Falwells to endorse Trump during the 2016 election in exchange for helping them prevent a collection of their explicit photos from going public.

Reuters flagged Cohen’s claim since it corroborates their previous reporting on the Falwells, and according to his book, Cohen planned to suppress the photos with a “catch and kill” scheme, the same tactic he used to try and cover up Trump’s extramarital affairs.

“In good time, I would call in this favor, not for me, but for the Boss, at a crucial moment on his journey to the presidency,” Cohen says.

Cohen denied that the photos were connected to him asking the Falwells to back Trump during the election, and Mr. Falwell made a similar denial when reached for his response.

“Someone stole some pictures I took of my wife in the back yard. Topless. Big deal. OK?” Falwell said. “It was no quid pro quo. There was no me supporting Trump because of whatever Michael was doing.”

The conversation didn’t go much further than that though, because apparently, this happened:

Toward the end of the call, Becki Falwell, who has not commented on the Cohen book or the photographs, could be heard urging her husband to cut short the conversation with Reuters. “Hang up the goddamn phone,” she told her husband. “Hang up the phone, Jerry!”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]