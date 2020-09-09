‘Ask Me Anything!’: Joe Biden Asks For Questions in Instagram Q&A, Doesn’t Answer Any

2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told his Instagram followers to “Ask me anything!” after announcing he would be answering questions on the app. Over 24 hours later, however, the former vice president has yet to answer any.

“I’m answering your questions. Ask me anything!” Biden declared in an Instagram story, with a submission box for followers to ask their questions.

Over the next 24 hours, Biden did not appear to reply to a single question publicly on his Instagram account, instead posting campaign graphics, merchandise promotions, and a link to his interview with rapper Cardi B.

Biden could yet respond to the questions, either in an Instagram post or via video, but Instagram Q&As typically take place in real time straight after the questions have been fielded.

President Donald Trump’s campaign team were quick to notice the absence of answers, mocking the former vice president on social media.

Lol Joe Biden’s staff posted “I’m answering your questions. Ask me anything!” on his Instagram story 14 hours ago and they have yet to post any questions or answers 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ncj7Lyaofn — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 8, 2020

