A former Navy SEAL invited to talk about military dogs on Jesse Watters’ Fox News show also offered some unprompted and unexpected thoughts about the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Watters was finishing up his segment on Watters’ World with Mike Ritland, who is the founder of the Warrior Dog Foundation. The nonprofit is dedicated to finding homes for military dogs that are no longer in service and in need of a home.

Ritland asked if he could offer a PSA about military dogs as news coverage swirls about the dog who helped take down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“The remarkable nature of these dogs and them being highlighted in news creates a huge demand by people that frankly shouldn’t have them. If you see the coverage and you decide I want one of these dogs either buy a fully trained and finished dog from a professional or don’t get one at all,” Ritland said.

“Epstein didn’t kill himself,” he added.

“Alright,” Watters said, at first not apparently realizing what Ritland just said. Watters then started laughing and said “OK.”

“Thank you for that commentary,” Watters said, chuckling. “Maybe more on that later.”

A medical examiner has said Epstein killed himself by hanging himself in his cell while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. However, the circumstances of his death have resulted in swirling conspiracies about how Epstein could have died.

