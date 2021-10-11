QAnon Stars Lin Wood and Marjorie Taylor Greene Battle in EPIC FEUD After Wood Calls Greene a Commie for the Most Insane Reason

By Ken MeyerOct 11th, 2021, 11:19 am
 

Trouble in far-Right Paradise? So it would seem.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and right-wing attorney Lin Wood are both major players in the QAnon, pro-Donald Trump movement, yet the two are holding a public feud of personal insults and attacks on each others’ character.

Vice News has been tracking the dynamic between Greene and Wood for some time, and they report that Wood has been accusing Greene lately of not doing enough to overturn the results of the 2020 election. This apparently came to a full boil when Wood called Greene “a communist” because “if Marjorie Taylor Greene is running around saying ‘Impeach Biden,’ that says that Biden won. He didn’t.”

“A traitor will come at you as a patriot,” he added. “Be careful.”

Greene responded to Wood’s insult by invoking allegations that he leeched off of Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal defense fund while he represented the teenage vigilante. She also mocked Wood by saying he’s not being targeted by the Congressional “witch hunt” to investigate the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol.

“He lifts up his Bible high and lies and lies,” Greene said at the top of her Twitter thread. “He’s not one of us. And he used a child being attacked by Marxist BLM.”

Vice reports that Wood continued to slam Greene on his Telegram account over the last few days, “but also said he had forgiven the lawmaker and was praying for her.” As for Greene, she has continued with her own Telegram rebuttal, telling Wood “Don’t pray for me. We don’t serve the same God because it’s clear you’re serving the father of lies.”

