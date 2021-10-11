Trouble in far-Right Paradise? So it would seem.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and right-wing attorney Lin Wood are both major players in the QAnon, pro-Donald Trump movement, yet the two are holding a public feud of personal insults and attacks on each others’ character.

Vice News has been tracking the dynamic between Greene and Wood for some time, and they report that Wood has been accusing Greene lately of not doing enough to overturn the results of the 2020 election. This apparently came to a full boil when Wood called Greene “a communist” because “if Marjorie Taylor Greene is running around saying ‘Impeach Biden,’ that says that Biden won. He didn’t.”

“A traitor will come at you as a patriot,” he added. “Be careful.”

Last night Lin Wood said “Marjorie Taylor Greene is a communist.” and “A traitor will come at you as a patriot. Be careful.” pic.twitter.com/iYfHFDkvgO — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) October 9, 2021

Greene responded to Wood’s insult by invoking allegations that he leeched off of Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal defense fund while he represented the teenage vigilante. She also mocked Wood by saying he’s not being targeted by the Congressional “witch hunt” to investigate the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol.

“He lifts up his Bible high and lies and lies,” Greene said at the top of her Twitter thread. “He’s not one of us. And he used a child being attacked by Marxist BLM.”

This is where Kyle Rittenhouse’s donations should be made so this young man can afford his legal defense when jury selection starts in just a few weeks. Not Fightback Law, not a man who told people not to vote, to take back the Capitol on J6, not a liar.https://t.co/RNH0Rcop6i — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 9, 2021

And you have to ask yourself. If Lin Wood has fought so hard against the election like he claims, even encouraging people to go in the Capitol on J6, why isn’t he a target of the J6 witch hunt? The J6 committee is only focused on Trump’s biggest defenders. But not Lin Wood. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 9, 2021

Vice reports that Wood continued to slam Greene on his Telegram account over the last few days, “but also said he had forgiven the lawmaker and was praying for her.” As for Greene, she has continued with her own Telegram rebuttal, telling Wood “Don’t pray for me. We don’t serve the same God because it’s clear you’re serving the father of lies.”

Shots fired pic.twitter.com/yUGftPaMAb — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) October 9, 2021

