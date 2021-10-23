According to a spooky new poll, a majority of Trump voters believe in demons, a plurality of them believe in ghosts — and a good chunk say they have met one or the other.

In the latest poll from YouGov, respondents were asked “Do you think each of the following do or do not exist?”, and were given a list of ghoulish creatures to evaluate.

As a whole, Americans appear to be a credulous lot when it comes to “ghosts” and “demons,” with pluralities of 41 percent to 39 percent and 43 percent to 39 percent, respectively, saying the non-corporeal entities do exist.

But it was supporters of former President Donald Trump who tipped the balance on both questions, with a whopping 51 percent saying they believe demons exist, and just 30 percent saying demons don’t exist. Only 31 percent of President Joe Biden’s supporters say they believe in Demons, versus 53 percent who say they do not exist.

Trump supporters were slightly more skeptical about ghosts, with a mere 43 percent to 38 percent saying they believe they exist. Biden voters responded the opposite at 36% to 43%. But only single digits of Trump and Biden supporters say they believe vampires and werewolves exist.

But in a bipartisan twist, a substantial and equal number of Biden and Trump supporters told YouGov that they have personally “encountered” a ghost — twenty percent each, with another 11 percent saying they were “not sure” if they have met a ghost. Who can tell with these emo kids, right?

And although the numbers are small, Trump voters in this poll were seven times more likely than Biden voters — 7 percent to 1 percent — to say they have met a werewolf.

