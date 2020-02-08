comScore

‘This Was Photoshopped, Obviously’: Trump Blasts Much-Derided of Himself Crossing South Lawn as Fake News, But…

By Caleb HoweFeb 8th, 2020, 3:32 pm

President Donald Trump was livid on Saturday over a photo, shared online Friday by photographer William Moon, that became a meme for its less-than-flattering capture of his face looking two-toned in the wind as he returned from Charlotte, NC to the White House.

“More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously,” said President Trump, retweeting someone who was mocking the image. ” Anything to demean!”

Moon shared two versions on his @WhiteHousePhotos Twitter account.

And those photos were then shared by a lot of people in a joking or mocking manner…

… which eventually led to Trump’s response (above).

Trump’s claim that the image is photoshopped is undermined by the fact that the same basic shot of his face at that moment is available from multiple sources.

For example, photos of his arrival are available now from Getty Images, as seen in the below slides. Getty attributes the image to Al Drago, for Bloomberg.

Embed from Getty Images

As Buzzfeed notes, the degree of pigmentation on Trump’s face as he crossed the lawn slightly different depending on the wire service. The AP photo, from Oliver Contreras/SIPA USA, has a more washed-out appearance. (No embed code is offered at AP.)

The replies and retweets of Trump’s objection have, naturally, started a second wave of war over whether this was a deliberate attempt to “demean” the President or simply an unflattering set of photos from different photographers on the same day at the same time showing the same thing.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: