Watch Alex Jones Go BALLISTIC in a Restaurant: ‘Run Your Fat Libtard Mouth!’

A video posted to Twitter on Monday shows conspiracy theorist Alex Jones going absolutely bonkers in a fried chicken joint.

The video was tweeted by Will Black, who claimed the meltdown was triggered by Jones receiving the wrong order of fries. Black said Jones received curly fries when he was expecting something else.

Alex Jones absolutely losing his shit because he got the wrong sort of fries (they brought hom curly fries) Anyone who listens to the political drivel of this narcissistic imbecile deserves to end up in some dystopic society run by idiots pic.twitter.com/ryWXSG0Q5i — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) July 18, 2022

Mediaite is unable to confirm if Jones’ outburst was over french fries.

Jones is seen holding his phone toward people off camera, presumably recording them. After telling someone to “eat shit,” he yells, “You ain’t nothin’, boy!”

“Get the fuck outta here, dude,” a man’s voice tells him.

“I was already leaving,” says Jones.

At one point, he tells one person, “You’re not American. You’re a slob! We never woulda founded the country with big-ass wimps like you!”

“Keep ’em coming,” someone tells Jones, goading him.

“You’re the one who wants to run your fat libtard mouth!” said Jones.

The video ends with Jones telling two tables of people, “This is the real world right here,” as if he actually knows what reality is.

Based on the signage, the incident appears to have occurred at Lucy’s Fried Chicken in Austin, Texas.

