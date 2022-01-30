As you would expect, the reports of Tom Brady’s retirement are a very big deal in New England, where the legendary quarterback is considered nothing short of an icon. The topic is of such importance, evidently, that one local reporter was compelled to get the thoughts of two men on the street.

In the middle of a blizzard.

In a clip flagged by the Boston Globe’s Katie McInerney (who accurately called this the “most Boston interview” ever), Peter Eliopoulos — a reporter for ABC affiliate WCVB covering the storm in the Boston suburb Scituate — stopped two passersby, identified as Todd and Roman, and got their quick take on TB12.

“Have you heard the news about Tom Brady?” Eliopoulos asked, as a blinding snow fell around him, and the wind blew so strong as to rattle the street signs in the background.

“Yes,” Todd said.

“What do you make of all that?” Eliopoulos said.

“I don’t know,” Todd replied. “Is Gronk [Rob Gronkowski] next, I guess?”

Eliopoulos turned to Roman, who remarked, “It’s not great.”

“Did you see it coming at all after this past season?” Eliopoulos asked.

“I thought he had a couple years maybe,” Roman replied.

And then, in a perfect postscript to a conversation that was so quintessentially Beantown, Todd explained why he and Roman were out on the street during the storm in the first place.

“We’re trying to find an open Dunkin’ Donuts,” he said.

Watch above, via WCVB.

