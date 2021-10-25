WATCH: Jim Caviezel Appears at a QAnon Conference, Fires Up the Crowd With a Bonkers Ode to Classic Speech from Braveheart

They may take our lives, but they’ll never take our freedom!

That line was the crescendo of an iconic speech from Mel Gibson in the (get ready to feel old) 1995 movie Braveheart. Over the weekend, another notable actor called back to that memorable monologue in truly bonkers fashion.

Appearing at a QAnon event in Las Vegas aptly called the For God & Country Patriot Double Down, actor Jim Caviezel — best known for playing Jesus in The Passion of the Christ — took the stage and spewed conspiracy theories for an adoring crowd.

The progressive Twitter account Patriot Takes shared footage from the event:

Jim Caviezel gives a speech riddled with religious fanaticism and Q propaganda at the QAnon conference in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/9gugWfoyaG — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 25, 2021

The actor repeated the William Wallace battle cry word-for-word (with a few slip ups).

“Fight and you may die. Run, and you’ll live — at least a while,” he said. “And dying in your beds, many years from now, would you have be willin’ to trade all the days, from this day to that, for one chance, just one chance to come back here and tell our enemies that you can take take our lives, but you can never take our freedom!”

“We must fight for that authentic freedom and live my friends,” Caviezel later added. “By God, we must live and with the Holy Spirit as your shield and Christ as your sword may you join Saint Michael and all the other angels in defending God and sending Lucifer and his henchmen straight back to hell where they belong.”

The actor’s words were met with a roaring applause from the crowd, several members giving him a standing ovation.

Caviezel transitioned from quoting films to highlighting prominent conspiracy theories, including the concept of the “Storm,” which QAnon followers believe is the name of the day that Donald Trump will arrest members of the “Satanic” elite, including celebrities and Democrat politicians.

“We are headed into the storm of all storms. Yes, the storm is upon us,” he declared to a cheering crowd.

This is not the first time Caviezel has pushed QAnon conspiracies before, telling an Oklahoma conference crowd that a chemical compound called adrenochrome is being harvested from trafficked children.

