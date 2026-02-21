Lauren Boebert Stuns Bill Maher With Bonkers Belief About ‘Eating Babies’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher was stunned when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) would not agree that the QAnon belief about Democrats “eating babies” is false.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was legendary singer and songwriter Paul Anka, who recently released his 37th studio album “Inspirations of Life and Love” and is the subject of the HBO Original documentary “Paul Anka: His Way.”

The panel guests were Rep. Lauren Boebert, Republican congresswoman who represents Colorado’s 4th district; and James Talarico, Democratic state representative from Texas who is currently running in the 2026 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate.

During the panel segment, Maher tried to produce a Kum-Ba-Yah moment with his Epstein-related “apology” to QAnon, but was shocked when Boebert wouldn’t meet him halfway on the “eating babies” thing:

BILL MAHER: Last issue because I know this is important to you and it comes up every week and I–. By the way again talking about taking it on the chin. I do as much as I can here. I apologized. To QAnon a couple of weeks ago I said you know when it comes to this Epstein stuff you had it righter than me. Now they also believe a lot of real batsh*t nonsense. But when it comes to- REP. LAUREN BOEBERT (R-CO): I know you think it’s. BILL MAHER: They don’t eat babies. Democrats don’t need babies. You think they eat babies? REP. LAUREN BOEBERT (R-CO): There is a lot of consumption talk in the stuff that, no, are there babies? I don’t know. No, you can laugh all you want. But I mean, there is some sick stuff in here that is implying. BILL MAHER: But that’s not eating babies. It’s — oh c’mon. REP. LAUREN BOEBERT (R-CO): I’m not saying they’re eating babies. I’m saying there is talk of consumption and it ain’t pizza. And And I’m, not saying that I am QAnon by any means but this is deep dark satanic awful Sacrificial. And this stuff is gross BILL MAHER: See, this is what I’m saying. Here I am, sacrificing myself, saying, you know what? I was wrong, QAnon, and then you don’t meet me halfway! You insist they might be eating babies! REP. LAUREN BOEBERT (R-CO): I just think there’s some… questionable stuff.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

