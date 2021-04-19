MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell continues to produce remarkable video clips that consistently show how he is not ready for prime time.

In this episode of Mike Lindell steps on his own body part, the election conspiracist gets duped into taking a phone call from former President Donald Trump during a live stream. But the most predictable thing that could possibly happen actually happens when the phone call turns out NOT to be Trump and some prank caller mocking Lindell instead.

The call came during a live stream promotion of Lindell’s new social media platform “Frank” which promises to embrace free speech and the First Amendment, but curiously, does not allow for the Lord’s name to be taken in vain.

The new social media platform is launching on Monday, Patriot’s Day, and Lindell appeared to delight in learning that he would be receiving a phone call during the promotional live stream from Trump, who he referred to reverentially as “the real president.”

As Lindell puts his smartphone on speaker mode, viewers hear Trump’s voice saying “Hello everyone.”

What follows is an unintelligible string of what appear to be obscenities, that lands on the word “bitches,” which Lindell quickly turns off his phone with reasonable chagrin.

“I guess that wasn’t…” he starts, before pivoting to playing victim to the prank caller. “You see what they are doing, they are attacking us?” He then suggested “they” are “hacking into our phones,” which is a pretty big allegation when it appears that someone just called his number?

Watch above via Frank. H/t Salon’s Zachary Petrizzo.

