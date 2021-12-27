Kaitlan Collins Presses Fauci on Testing. Erin Andrews’ Hypocritical Hug. Candace Owens Triples Down. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – MONDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2021

MEDIA WINNER: Kaitlan Collins

As the Omicron variant spreads, availability of reliable Covid-19 tests has become an increasingly important issue. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins focused on this issue during her interview Monday morning with Dr. Anthony Fauci on New Day, asking him “at what point will we be here in the United States where anyone and everyone can walk into a drugstore and get an at-home test?”

Fauci expressed hope that 500 million Covid tests will be available in early January, and “things are going to change substantially in the first couple of weeks” of the new year.

Collins then asked why America hasn’t already reached that point since the country is in the middle of the holiday season. Fauci conceded that testing had always been “problematic” throughout the pandemic, with concern about the Omicron variant and the holidays further increasing demand.

“Not making any excuses for it, we should’ve had more tests available,” he said, “but hopefully now as we get into the first couple weeks of January, that’ll get much better.”

It was a solid interview about a vitally important topic, and Collins didn’t accept excuses. Watch here, and another segment about vaccine hesitancy here.

MEDIA LOSER: Erin Andrews

Aaron Rodgers conducted his postgame interview with Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews while keeping a socially distant six-feet of space between them. But as soon as the questions were done, Rodgers and Andrews shared a Christmas Day hug that lit up social media.

Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns Saturday night, throwing for three scores to give him 445 career touchdowns and break Brett Favre’s franchise record. Despite the milestone achievement by breaking Favre’s touchdown record, fans were more concerned with the protocol breaking maskless hug between Rodgers and Andrews.

Thanks to his weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, we learned Rodgers had refused the jab because of an allergy and advice he received from polarizing podcast host Joe Rogan.

As far as we know, Rodgers’ vaccination status has not changed since the quarterback tested positive for Covid last month. Fans couldn’t help themselves from highlighting the hypocrisy of staying socially distant on national TV, but hugging after they believed the cameras were off. It just made all the safety protocols look like nothing more than a silly charade.

