With the U.S. having recorded approximately 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus since President Joe Biden took office, one reporter is questioning the White House about whether they could’ve done more.

During Monday’s White House briefing, ABC News correspondent Cecilia Vega confronted press secretary Jen Psaki about whether the administration is second guessing any part of their Covid-19 response during the month in which they have been in charge.

“As the country is in this moment of reflection, 100,000 … Americans have died within the last month,” Vega said. “What reflections is this White House having on the last month. As we ask, as a country, could more have been done? As Dr. [Anthony] Fauci said today, ‘It didn’t have to be this bad.’ Could more have been done in the last month also?”

Psaki, without specifically referencing former President Donald Trump, pointed back to the previous administration.

“I think we inherited a circumstance where there were enough vaccines ordered. There were not enough vaccinators available to vaccinate Americans. And there were not enough places for people to go to get those vaccines shot into their arms. You can always look back and say, ‘We wish we would have done this better. We wish the storm wouldn’t have come.’ But our focus is on building out of the hole we inherited.”

