Biden Spox Jen Psaki Hits Back at Trump Statement on Border: ‘We Don’t Take Advice or Counsel’ From Ex-Prez with Inhumane Policies

At a press briefing on Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to a statement released by former President Donald Trump regarding border security, slamming his immigration policies as “inhumane and ineffective,” and saying that President Joe Biden’s administration “[doesn’t] take our advice or counsel” from Trump on those issues.

After being banned from most major social media platforms, Trump is reportedly plotting an online comeback, but until then has been issuing press releases that often take on the fiery tone of his former tweets, and Friday’s statement was no exception.

Former President Trump releases statement on current crisis (or ‘challenge’) on the US-Mexico border: pic.twitter.com/ae1fZWoKU8 — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 5, 2021

“Our border is now totally out of control thanks to the disastrous leadership of Joe Biden,” the statement began, refusing to identify Biden as President, but labeling Trump as “Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America,” as he has done recently.

Trump’s statement continued for several paragraphs, railing about how he thought that the Biden administration had made the border “worse, more dangerous, and more out of control than ever before,” claiming a “spiraling tsunami at the border” that would soon be “overwhelming local communities, depleting budgets, crowding hospitals, and taking jobs from legal American workers.”

“The Biden administration must act immediately to end the border nightmare that they unleashed onto our Nation,” Trump concluded. “Keep illegal immigration, crime, and the China Virus out of our country!”

At Friday’s press briefing, a reporter asked Psaki about the “surges” in border crossings that were “happening under President Biden’s watch after he reversed some previous policies” under Trump, and whether the Biden administration would “take any accountability” for the situation at the border.

“We don’t take our advice or counsel from former President Trump on immigration policy,” Psaki responded, “which was not only inhumane but ineffective over the last four years.”

“We’re gonna chart our own path forward, and that includes treating children with humanity and respect, and ensuring they’re safe when they cross our borders.”

