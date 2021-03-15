President Joe Biden took a bit of a victory lap on last week’s passing of the Covid Relief Bill in a public statement that seemed entirely designed to remind the nation that the U.S. government can be effective in working to help citizens in material ways.

The official reason for Biden’s address was ostensibly to present a managed vision or oversight of the $1.9 trillion in federal spending approved by the Democratic-controlled Congress with zero support from Republican officials. The massive spending bill comes at a time when many are reeling due to the cratered economy due to Covid-19 abatement strategies, and according to a Morning Consult poll, is massively popular across party lines.

“This week I can report it isn’t just the way,” Biden offered. “It’s here. Sooner than many thought possible.”

“Over the next 10 days, we’ll reach two goals, giant goals. The first is 100 million shots in people’s arms will have been completed within the next 10 days. And 100 million checks in people’s pockets in the next ten days,” he explained.

“Shots in arms and money in pockets,” he sloganeered, adding “That’s important. The American rescue plan is already doing what it was designed to do, make a difference in people’s everyday lives.”

Former Obama official Gene Sperling was recently named to oversee the spending bill, which almost has as much to do with resurrecting a struggling middle class as it does with providing relief amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend it was reported that single-day vaccinations broke a 4 million mark for the first time, suggesting that plans to vaccinate the masses are working as well as anyone could possibly imagine so far.

