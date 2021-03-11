Fox & Friends called out President Joe Biden for not following through on his pledge to bring unity to the divided nation. Their evidence? A massive, $1.9 Trillion Covid Relief Bill recently passed Congress on Wednesday and is due for the President’s signature later this week. It turns out that not a single Republican member voted for the bill, which they insist suggests a partisan approach by the President.

What Fox & Friends producers and on-air talent failed to mention, however, is that this bill to offer fiscal support to Americans still struggling due to the pandemic is a wildly popular bill. According to recent polling by Morning Consult, 75% of all U.S. citizens favor this bill passing. That’s right, three of every four Americans polled expressed support for this massive relief bill. In today’s hyperpartisan state of political discourse, that shoots past bipartisan support to approach omnipartisanship.

However, ZERO Republicans in the House voted for a bill that, according to the same poll, found 55% of 2020 Trump voters, 59% of conservatives, and 74% of evangelicals all support. That means that likely more than half of Fox & Friends viewers are also in support of the bill. Significantly so.

So how did the right-of-center morning show chose to cover the passing of this historic bill? By featuring a montage of Biden calling for unity, then mocking those calls using a complete lack of support by Republican officials as evidence of his failed pledge. Huh?

The segment perfectly represents the current struggles facing both the GOP and Fox News opinion programming. American citizens are hurting and appear less interested in the tribal fighting that defined the Trump administration. But the looming shadow cast by former President Donald Trump’s wedge tactics still very much is defining these tactics.

In some respects, Fox & Friends producers should be lauded for even covering the passing of this historic bill, as it had been virtually ignored for the better part of Wednesday on Fox News, while cable news competitors were nearly wall to wall in their coverage.

Watch above via Fox News.

