Biden Warns About Risks of Delta Variant to Unvaccinated Americans: ‘Get Vaccinated Now. Now.

President Joe Biden spoke Friday on progress the United States is making in the nationwide vaccine rollout, and warned about the Delta variant spreading around the world.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said earlier Friday that the Delta variant is “more transmissible” and thinks it’s going to end up being the dominant strain in the U.S.

Fully vaccinated people are protected, but the president said in his address, “The new variant will leave unvaccinated people even more vulnerable.”

“It is a variant that is more easily transmissible, potentially deadlier, and particularly dangerous for young people,” Biden added.

He again emphasized the need for people to get vaccinated right away:

Please, please, if you have one shot, get the second shot as soon as you can so you’re fully vaccinated. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, get vaccinated now. Now. Don’t put it off. It’s free, it’s easy, it’s convenient.

“For anyone who still questions, that’s okay if you still have questions,” Biden continued. “But act. Act now. Act now. Talk to your family and friends who have gotten vaccinated. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist.”

After he wrapped his remarks, one reporter asked him if the spread of the variant would “force us back into lockdown.”

“I don’t think so,” Biden responded, “because so many people have already been vaccinated.”

He again warned that that variant “can cause more people to die in areas where people have not been vaccinated.”

As of this posting, close to 148.5 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, per the CDC, including 55 percent of all adults. 87 percent of all seniors have gotten at least one dose.

