In an update on America’s progress against the coronavirus, President Joe Biden appeared to give Donald Trump a measure of credit for the country’s effort in developing vaccines.

Biden delivered his update from the White House on Wednesday, and even though he didn’t mention the former president’s name at any point in his speech, he acknowledged that his predecessor’s administration had a role in America’s scientific mobilization and emergency vaccine authorization. These remarks came from Biden as he celebrated the increasing number of vaccinations across the country and encouraged more people to get inoculated.

“Getting the vaccine is not a partisan act,” Biden said. “The science was done under Democratic and Republican administrations. Matter of fact, the first vaccines were authorized under a Republican president, and widely developed by a Democratic president, deployed by a Democratic president.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]