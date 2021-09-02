Biden’s Net Approval CRATERS By 13 Points in NPR Poll Amid Afghanistan Withdrawal

President Joe Biden’s approval rating fell to 43 percent in a new poll, the lowest of his presidency, following United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

That’s according to a new poll from NPR, PBS Newshour, and Marist. In addition to Biden’s drop in approval rating, 71 percent of U.S. citizens deem the U.S. role in Afghanistan a “failure,” while 61 percent disapprove of the president’s handling of the withdrawal and 56 percent disapprove of his foreign policy as a whole.

The president’s approval rating dropped by six percentage points from Marist’s August poll, in which Biden earned a rating of 49 percent, as his support from Democrats dropped by five points and by 10 points among Independents. His approval rating has also dropped since July’s approval rating of 50 percent.

Biden’s net approval rating was also +5 in August and +7 in July, while his net approval rating is now at -8, meaning it dropped by 13 points since the beginning of last month.

Since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden has lost the support of the majority of Independents, a key voting group one Biden won in 2020.

Biden’s latest approval rating marks a new low for the president, who has consistently earned approval ratings between 49 and 54 percent since his inauguration.

According to the Marist poll, “A majority of Americans (61%) say Afghanistan ‘must determine its future without U.S. involvement,’ while 29% believe the U.S. ‘has a duty’ to stay involved.

The poll further noted that a “proportion of Americans (73%) approve of allowing Afghan refugees to resettle in this country,” including 49 percent of Republicans.

