Erickson on Antivax. Analysts Off Air. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Erick Erickson

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson railed against those undermining public faith in vaccines against the coronavirus with misinformation.

During his radio program on Wednesday, Erickson focused on a Wisconsin math professor’s recent look at how at one point more vaccinated people were hospitalized for Covid in Israel than unvaccinated people.

Erickson was concerned that people were seizing on that statistic in order to sow doubt on the efficacy of vaccines, even though the professor — Jordan Ellenberg — has explained how that claim ignores crucial context and statistical data. Namely, that vaccination rates are very high in Israel, so there will be very few unvaccinated people in hospitals.

“I need you to understand something important: there is an organized effort to undermine trust in the vaccines. I personally find it to be a deeply evil thing,” Erickson said. “I know that offends some of you… And because some of you are doing it, you’re offended at me saying it, but you are involved in a sin, and you don’t care.”

Erickson spoke of a relative of his who recently died of Covid, despite being young, healthy, and with no comorbidities, after buying into vaccine misinformation. He talked about overwhelmed hospitals and misunderstood data points. “The problem is there are a lot of people out there who really are willfully trying to undermine trust in the vaccine,” he said. “They’re willfully lying, willfully distorting data, they’re willfully highlighting parts of information and leaving out the full picture.

“I’m trying to be diplomatic here but it’s pissing me off,” the conservative talker said in an epic rant that today’s Media Losers would do well to give a listen.