Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace gave a bleak assessment of the current state of the Biden presidency on Friday while discussing the ongoing Congressional negotiations on Biden’s social agenda and the latest polling in the Virginia gubernatorial race.

Appearing on America’s Newsroom Friday, Wallace argued that the Biden presidency is “not in good shape” and “that the fact of the matter is that [Joe] Biden doesn’t have enough juice. Not with Republicans. He doesn’t have enough juice with his own party.”

While discussing Biden’s efforts to get Democrats to pass the infrastructure bill, Wallace said, “I have been covering Washington for 40 years and you don’t put the president in a room … unless you know what the result is going to be.”

“And you normally know the result because people are too supportive of him or too scared to buck him. But, that’s not true with Joe Biden,” Wallace argued, highlighting progressive Democrats’ willingness to defy the president.

The Fox News anchor added that a key election next week might lead to Democrats distancing themselves even further from Biden. Commenting on the latest Fox News poll out Thursday on the Virginia gubernatorial race showing Republican Glenn Youngkin leading Democrat Terry McAuliffe by eight points, 53-45, Wallace said that if McAuliffe loses “you will see Democrats run for the hills.”

Youngkin’s eight-point cushion is a major swing from the last Fox poll showing McAuliffe leading the race by 5 points. Wallace attributed the shift to the focus on education – “parents’ role in their kids’ education” – in the race. Wallace ended his bleak assessment of the Biden presidency arguing that if the Democrats can’t get it together and pass something “it is the end of the Biden presidency in year one when most presidents get things done.” Which is exactly why, Wallace argues, Democrats are all but certain to get something passed.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com