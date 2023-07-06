Fox News’ Charlie Hurt Claims ‘Heartless’ Biden Exploited Deaths Of His Wife and Children

Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt told panelists on The Five that President Joe Biden has exploited the deaths of his first wife and children over the course of his political career.

The panel discussed Biden’s estranged four-year-old granddaughter, whom his son Hunter fathered with a mistress in Arkansas. Greg Gutfeld noted that the president’s failure to publicly welcome the granddaughter into the Biden family shows he is not empathetic.

“His entire campaign in 2020 was about being empathetic, being decent, he was going to restore normalcy to Washington, and obviously he has failed on every front of that,” said Hurt. “When he talked about his family, people in Washington also knew that he was less of a family man and more just willing to exploit his family when it served to benefit him.”

Hurt then claimed that Biden “blamed” his decision to not run for president in 2016 on the death of his son, Beau Biden, who died from brain cancer in 2015.

“He has exploited the biography of his first wife, who died 50 years ago, with his daughter,” continued Hurt. “He, of course, has taken that story and twisted it around to talk about how the driver of the truck was somehow drunk, which is completely false.”

Hurt concluded Biden has a “callous, heartless, willingness, to exploit even” his family.

Biden’s first wife Neilia Biden and his daughter Naomi, died in a car crash in December 1972, two weeks before he was sworn into the Senate. Hunter and Beau were involved in the car accident but survived.

Watch above via Fox News.

