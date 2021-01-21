Wasting no time.

Sean Hannity seemed eager to sum up President Joe Biden’s first week as an unmitigated disaster, so eager, in fact, that he didn’t feel it necessary for 80 percent of Biden’s first week to have actually occurred.

To start off his Thursday show, the Fox News host claimed “the Biden administration is off to a very rocky start,” while his show’s chyron offered its own time-traveling judgment on the next five days.

Hannity then claimed Biden was “struggling” to “answer simple questions,” alluding to the president sniping back at an AP reporter with one of his exasperated folksy comebacks: “C’mon, give me a break, man,” when challenged on whether his vaccine rollout plan was ambitious enough.

The Fox host then decried Biden’s “anti-energy policies” as “destroying” what will be “hundreds of thousands of American jobs,” in an apparent reference to the president living up to his campaign promise to, in part, shut down the Keystone XL pipeline. In a Politifact fact-check from earlier on Thursday, the site noted revoking the pipeline’s permit would result in roughly 1,000 layoffs due to the halted construction. A State Department assessment of the project forecasted that the number of permanent jobs to maintain the pipeline totaled just 35.

The Fox host then blasted Biden’s “tax cut plans” and teased new information on the Hunter Biden laptop story, which, Hannity claimed “is about to break wide open.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

