‘It’s An Incredibly Stupid Idea’: Saagar Enjeti Pushes Back Against Those Calling For Biden To Resign

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Political pundit Saagar Enjeti pushed back against those calling for President Joe Biden’s resignation on the latest episode of his podcast Breaking Points.

“Don’t let the culture war rot your brain,” Enjeti warned during Monday’s episode. “Pause for a moment, think — especially during the most emotionally charged times, and especially when people who align with, have a vested interested in pushing the limits of what type of political rhetoric you are ok with.”

Enjeti went on to note that he neither likes nor voted for Biden, adding that he even “ruthlessly” criticized him throughout both the Democratic primary and the general election.

“And yet, do I want Joe Biden to resign over the horrific deaths of 13 American services members in Afghanistan on Thursday? No, because it’s an incredible stupid idea,” he said. “And yet, I once again find myself in a massive political minority on the right.”

Enjeti then specifically called out Republican Senators Josh Hawley (MO) and Marsha Blackburn (TN), and Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) for pushing for Biden’s resignation.

“Stop. For God’s sake, please stop,” he pleaded. “I don’t like Joe Biden as much as the rest of you, but let’s really think this through and let’s start with the obvious.”

The host pointed to past calls for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment, noting that the Republicans he had just mentioned often called it a “partisan witch hunt.”

“Along every step of the way, we decried that process as a pointless distraction from the real problems of the country,” he added. “How it cheapened the process of impeachment itself, how ultimately it would politically backfire.”

Enjeti later offered another argument for why conservatives should wait for Biden’s term to end before trying to get him out of office: “Kamala Harris would be president.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com