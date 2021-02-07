President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden delivered a taped, pregame message ahead of Super Bowl LV in Tampa on Sunday night thanking healthcare workers for their efforts fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

In comments lasting approximately one minute, the Bidens saluted the nation’s healthcare workers — 7,500 of whom are on hand at Raymond James Stadium for the big game.

“Before kickoff, we wanted to thank all the frontline healthcare heroes — both at the game and watching across the country,” the first lady said. “You’ve put yourself at risk to keep the rest of us safe.”

The president took the opportunity to call for continued coronavirus mitigation measures.

“As we thank you and all of our essential workers, let’s remember, we all can do our part to save lives,” the president said. “Wear masks, stay socially distanced. Get tested. Get vaccinated when it’s your turn and most of all, let’s remember all those who we’ve lost.”

The Bidens went on to lead a moment of silence in the stadium.

Watch above, via CBS.

