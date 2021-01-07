WATCH LIVE: President-Elect Joe Biden Speaks Following Capitol Attack, Announces Justice Department Appointments

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are announcing their nominees for the top posts at the Justice Department on Thursday, including Judge Merrick Garland as his pick to serve as U.S. attorney general.

Biden will almost certainly also address the insurrection on Capitol Hill on Wednesday and the Congressional certification of the Electoral College which occurred early Thursday morning.

In the wake of the Trump-motivated insurrection, there has been a sharp spike in mentions of the 25th Amendment and possible Impeachment. Biden has thus far avoided political conversations about the current and outgoing president, but with 13 days left and an increasingly isolated commander-in-chief, its’ possible Biden will now opine publicly.

News broke Wednesday that Garland would be appointed as the top Justice official in the Biden administration, which received mostly bipartisan praise. Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court in 2016 by President Barack Obama, but his nomination never reached a hearing as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the appointment by an outgoing president. In 2020, McConnell changed that policy as he rushed the Trump appointee Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the nation’s highest court.

Watch above via Bloomberg.

