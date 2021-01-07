Vice President Mike Pence officially ended hours of hearings to certify 2020’s election results in the wee hours of Thursday morning. With his final announcement, Joe Biden was officially certified as the next President of the United States.

The pro forma procedure, which typically takes an hour or two in most election cycles, stretched deep into the night following a swarm of President Donald Trump supporters who rioted in Washington D.C. on Wednesday and mobbed the U.S. Capitol.

At a Wednesday morning rally, Trump encouraged his supporters to take over government buildings as election results were hours away from officially removing him out of office. After pausing the session and evacuating the Congress, members of the House of Representatives and Senate returned at 8 p.m. ET — two hours after Washington D.C.’s curfew ended.

The attempted coup of the Capitol was the months-long by-product of Trump baselessly claiming the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, votes were stolen in key swing states, and ballots went missing around the United States. While the majority of senators condemned Trump’s mob riots on Wednesday, his biggest supporters on Capitol hill — like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) proceeded with their vote against Biden’s victory.

Despite the concrete votes from almost 160 million Americans, it still took hours of objections and procedures to fully certify the results. After the riots moved away from Capitol hill, several Republican senators, most notably Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) who’s been a loyal Trump supporter since coming into office, rescinded their objections. But the majority of House Republicans still voted in favor of tossing out votes elongating the process.

Pence began Wednesday defying Trump by announcing he wouldn’t seek to reject Biden electors. And after hours of uncertainty and legislative process, the Vice President officially confirmed the nation’s next successors.

Watch above, via CNN.

