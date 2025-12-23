Epstein Survivor Says She Voted for Trump But Now ‘Would Love to See’ Him ‘Get Impeached Over’ Epstein Files Debacle

Haley Robson, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, voted for President Donald Trump in the past but is now calling for him to be impeached over the handling of the Epstein files.

The release of the files has drawn a high level of criticism. Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act after mounting pressure — including from his fellow Republicans — to release the files related to the deceased child sex predator.

The language of the statute said that the DOJ was required to “make publicly available in a searchable and downloadable format all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in the possession of the Department of Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Attorneys’ Offices” for the listed files related to Epstein, his girlfriend and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, and the investigations into their crimes and activities.

The deadline was last Friday, but only some of the files were released then. Additional releases were made over the weekend. The documents, photos, audio, and video files posted by the DOJ have caused more controversy, for what critics have called overzealous redactions, failures to redact victim identity information, the release of misleading or fake documents, and the ongoing noncompliance with last week’s deadline — not to mention new revelations about victim complaints that were ignored by the FBI and evidence authorities were looking at other potential co-conspirators.

On Tuesday, Robson was interviewed by Pamela Brown on CNN’s The Situation Room about the latest developments in the ongoing saga surrounding the Epstein files releases.

In response to Brown’s question asking how she had reacted to the released documents, Robson said that she was “not surprised” and “not shocked” over how “obviously heavily redacted” the files were.

“Anybody who has been paying enough attention, and who has been following this, knows the government, the FBI, on a state level and on a federal level, have been playing these games and doing these tactics,” said Robson.

“And look, at the end of the day, if President Donald Trump wanted to release these files, he did not need a bill to go through the Senate to do so. He had the power to do it,” she added, pointing out that Trump was “not condemning the DOJ publicly” and demanding they comply with the law he signed, “send it all” and “stop with the tactics.”

Brown asked about Trump’s comments from the previous evening that the Epstein matter was “a way of trying to deflect from the tremendous success that the Republican party has.”

“This has nothing to do with politics,” Robson replied, criticizing Trump for his own actions in connection to the files:

However, it goes back to the way that you have acted, the way that you have treated this matter, which is a very sensitive matter, the way you have treated the victims and the survivors. You never invited us to the Capitol. You signed the bill which you had no intention of fully being transparent. So I’m not quite sure why you even signed it.

“We all know” that Trump’s name is in the files, Robson added, and there were relevant questions about why Trump was “so scared to release the files, and why has there been so much resistance,” and “why are you going above and beyond to hide the identities of these men,” who had “business and personal relationships with a known pedophile and his accomplice.”

Brown noted that Trump “has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing, but, as you said, he is named in these files.” She asked Robson about a purported jailhouse letter in a recent release that says it was from J. Epstein to Larry Nassar, the infamous convicted child sex predator who abused numerous young female gymnasts. The letter referenced the two men “shar[ing] one thing, our love and caring for young ladies” and included a comment that “our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls.”

“That is a confession,” was Robson’s blunt reaction. “That is him — with his friends — admitting, without openly discussing details on the kinds of girls — let’s not say women, they’re girls — that they are attracted to, and their gloating about it without being fully transparent and detailing it. And it’s disgusting. I can read between the lines. I’m traumatized. I’m not stupid.”

Brown asked Robson to speak further about what she thought specifically about the mention of Trump in the letter.

“I think it’s very apparent that there are a group of men that enjoy the company of young women and children,” said Robson, “and I think that letter emphasizes that he knew what was going on and that enough — that complicity is enough for me to know you have no business being in the position of power.”

“Just to note for our viewers, you voted for Trump, right?” said Brown. “You were a Republican, a Trump supporter — at one point, at least.”

“At one point I was,” said Robson. “And before that I was independent.” She explained that while she and other survivors in Florida had not “ever directly pointed our fingers at [Trump] or said that we were sexually trafficked or abused by him because that’s not what my experience was,” after meeting some of the other survivors from other states and countries, “I do believe these girls.”

“At the end of the day, I am no longer supporting this administration,” Robson declared. “I redact any support I’ve ever given to him, Pam Bondi, Kash Patel — I am so disgusted with this administration. I think that Pam Bondi and Kash Patel both need to resign, and I would love to see Number 47 get impeached over this. And I’m just waiting.”

“Should Pam Bondi be held in contempt, you think, for the release?” asked Brown.

“She needs to be held more than in contempt — absolutely.” said Robson.

Watch the clip above via CNN.