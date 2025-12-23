Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) is livid at Vice President JD Vance for saying white Americans don’t need to apologize for their skin color anymore, with Walz saying it was a clear sign President Donald Trump’s administration is fine with white supremacy.

Walz made the comment while defending himself over reports of $9 billion in Minnesota fraud claims at a press conference on Tuesday. The liberal governor said the Trump Administration “was waging war” against his state and the Somalis who live there because it is racist.

“This is what happens when they target communities for their own benefit; this is what happens when they scapegoat, and this is what happens when they no longer hide the idea of white supremacy,” Walz said.

He continued, “When you hear the vice president of the United States talk about ‘Now white people won’t have to apologize for being white.’ That’s never once happened in my whole damn life.”

Walz’s remarks come two days after Vance told the crowd at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest that one of the Trump Administration’s big wins has been relegating DEI to the “dustbin of history.”

Vance said federal DEI laws discriminated against white and Asian Americans and were antithetical to a meritocratic society.

Here was the key comment from Vance:

In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore. And if you’re an Asian, you don’t have to talk around your skin color when you’re applying for college. Because we judge people based on who they are, not on ethnicity and things they can’t control. We don’t persecute you for being male, for being straight, for being gay, for being anything. The only thing that we demand is that you be a great American patriot. And if you’re that, you’re very much on our team.

Vance’s remark drew a big cheer from the Phoenix crowd. He made them a few days after a viral Compact article reported a number of professional fields had “gatekeepers [who] promised extra consideration to anyone who wasn’t a white man” over the last decade.

PATHETIC: Tim Walz rails against ICE raids in MN by accusing the Trump admin of “WHITE SUPREMACY!" “This is what happens when they no longer hide the idea of white supremacy. When you hear the Vice president of the United States talk about now, white people don't have to… pic.twitter.com/EUZ0iJq6aV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 23, 2025

Watch Walz in the clip above.