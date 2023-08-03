Trump Threatens Retribution for Federal Charges: ‘SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN’

Former president Donald Trump promised his supporters that his reelection to the presidency would mean revenge on President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party for his ever-increasing legal troubles on Thursday.

“Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself,” argued Trump on Truth Social. “The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of “Justice.” BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!”

On Tuesday, Trump was indicted on federal charges related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who also leveled charges against Trump for his mishandling of classified documents in June.

Trump has also been indicted for falsification of business records in New York and found liable for sexually abusing a journalist this year as he ramps up his 2024 presidential campaign.

The New York Times has reported that Biden has made no secret of his desire to see his 2020 — and most likely 2024 — opponent prosecuted for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot, although he has never told Attorney General Merrick Garland as much in a face-to-face conversation.

“The attorney general’s deliberative approach has come to frustrate Democratic allies of the White House and, at times, President Biden himself. As recently as late last year, Mr. Biden confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted, according to two people familiar with his comments,” recorded the Times in April 2022. “And while the president has never communicated his frustrations directly to Mr. Garland, he has said privately that he wanted Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6.”

“In the past, Mr. Biden privately told his close circle of advisers that Mr. Trump posed a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted for his role in the events of Jan. 6, according to two people familiar with his comments,” reaffirmed the Times in March 2023.

