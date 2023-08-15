Fox’s Katie Pavlich Claims Trump’s Attempt To Overturn Election Was ‘A Normal Political Process’

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich characterized Donald Trump’s active effort to overturn the 2020 election as something that “is supposed to be a normal political process.”

The former president was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury with 18 others on Monday over their attempts to keep Trump in power after he lost the election. In the waning days of his presidency, Trump pressured Georgia officials to reverse the results in the state. At one point, he called its secretary of state and told him to “find” the necessary number of votes to put him ahead.

Trump is also under indictment in federal court over his scheming in Georgia and other states he lost in what was an unprecedented effort by lame duck president to remain in power despite losing the election. This included his insistence that Mike Pence refuse to certify the election as presiding officer in Congress.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked Pavlich for her thoughts on the latest indictment on Tuesday’s Special Report.

“There are bigger questions here about whether these continued indictments amount to the criminalization of the pursuit of a recount,” Pavlich said of the charges, as if to suggest requesting recounts is what got Trump and his associates in legal trouble when that is not the case. Indeed, Georgia conducted three recounts confirming Trump’s loss, none of which have resulted in criminal charges.

Pavlich went on to say the indictment could create a “chilling environment” for Republicans who want to work on campaigns before describing Trump’s actions in astonishingly anodyne terms.

“But it does feel like Democrats are allowed to pursue those things while Republicans are now being indicted for what is supposed to be a normal political process,” she continued. “The bigger question, too, is how it looks for the country to have the number one political opponent of President Joe Biden being repeatedly indicted by political actors like the D.A. in Georgia, and his Department of Justice while they claim to say that they are independent.”

She went on to question the DOJ’s handling of the Hunter Biden case, in which the president’s son allegedly committed tax violations and lied on a federal firearm application.

Watch above via Fox News.

