‘A Lot Of Hatred’: Former Atlanta Mayor Says Mob of Trump Supporters Mistook Her For Fani Willis and Yelled at Her

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, told CNN on Thursday that she was mistaken by a crowd of Trump supporters for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and was shouted at as former President Donald Trump traveled to Fulton County Jail to be arrested and booked.

During CNN’s coverage of Trump’s booking on Thursday, CNN host Kaitlan Collins said, “We saw these supporters out here earlier who, when they saw security lining up, were chanting ‘lock her up’ and saying Fani Willis’ name.”

Bottoms then revealed, “When I pulled up, they thought that I was Fani and they started chanting that at me as well, and just walking through the crowd there was a lot of hatred out here.”

“They thought you were Fani Willis?” questioned Collins.

“They thought that I was Fani Willis,” she confirmed. “Imagine that. A lot of hatred and really bad energy out here, but you know, this is— when you sign up for public service, you don’t get to pick and choose your good days and your bad days.”

Trump was arrested and processed at Fulton County Jail after he was indicted by Willis this month on 13 counts, including violation of the Georgia RICO Act, over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Willis over the indictment and even accused the district attorney of having an “affair” with a gang member she prosecuted — an accusation which was debunked by Fox News.

The former president has also accused Willis of being “a Democrat activist” from “a family steeped in hate,” and has shared quotes revealing that Willis’ father was a Black Panther.

On Thursday, Georgia Republican Brad Barnes claimed he had “filed for the arrest” of Willis over her indictment of Trump and accused the district attorney of “using her public office to prosecute a political grudge.”

Watch above via CNN.

