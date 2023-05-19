‘He’s Lighting a Stick of Dynamite and Running Right at Donald Trump’: GOP Strategist Explains Chris Christie’s 2024 Plan

Republican strategist Mike Murphy called Chris Christie’s entry into the race for the 2024 Republican nomination “entertaining.”

The former New Jersey governor will reportedly announce his candidacy “in the coming days.”

He ran against Trump in 2016, but dropped out and became the first major ex-candidate to endorse Donald Trump. Christie has since become one of Trump’s harshest critics on the right.

Some have speculated that Christie is not running to win, but rather to try to sabotage Trump in his bid to win the nomination again. Christie denies the charge.

“I’m not a paid assassin,” he said last month.

Murphy appeared on Friday’s Alex Wagner Tonight on MSNBC.

“Mike thank you for being here,” Alex Wagner began. “What is Chris Christie doing?

“Oh, yeah, he’s lighting a stick of dynamite and running right at Donald Trump,” he responded. “This is going to be entertaining. He will be the popcorn candidate. Look, last time in 2016, he focused on New Hampshire. He came in sixth. Voters don’t necessarily dig the guy. But catalytically, to affect the process, he could be very powerful.”

Murphy said that “Christie will just go for Trump’s throat” in the debates. “His bombast is Trump-level, so it’s kind of a fair fight. The other candidates may not love the distraction, but it’ll be a problem for The Donald.”

Wagner cited Christie’s paltry support among GOP voters.

“The Washington Post reports that 70% of likely Republican voters will not consider supporting Chris Christie if he actually runs,” said Wagner, who also cited the aforementioned “paid assassin” quote.

“Look, I agree. He’s not a paid assassin,” Murphy replied. “He’ll do it for free and for fun.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

