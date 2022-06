Greg Gutfeld’s 11 p.m. show on Fox News beat both Laura Ingraham and the panel show he co-hosts, The Five, in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic on Friday.

Gutfeld! drew 374,000 in the demo, besting Ingraham (281,000) and The Five (356,000). He beat Ingraham in total viewers as well (she drew 1.99 million to his 2.02 million), but fell short to The Five (2.93 million).

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1137 NEW DAY:

365 MORNING JOE:

1014 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

13 ELEMENTARY:

23 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1463 NEW DAY:

375 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

93 MORNING IN AMERICA:

29 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1701 NEW DAY:

483 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1810 CNN NEWSROOM:

490 MORNING JOE:

955 NATIONAL REPORT:

141 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1593 CNN NEWSROOM:

573 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

725 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

97 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1578 AT THIS HOUR:

494 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

804 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

154 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1856 INSIDE POLITICS:

633 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

877 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

140 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

158 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1547 CNN NEWSROOM:

607 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

917 — BLUE BLOODS:

128 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1390 CNN NEWSROOM:

607 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

105 BLUE BLOODS:

177 3p STORY, THE:

1364 CNN NEWSROOM:

585 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

799 — BLUE BLOODS:

226 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1455 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

546 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1414 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

178 BLUE BLOODS:

263 5p FIVE, THE:

2931 SITUATION ROOM:

570 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

158 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

125 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2121 SITUATION ROOM:

587 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1384 SPICER & CO:

178 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

58 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2405 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

643 REIDOUT:

1238 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

251 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

31 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3135 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

686 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1435 STINCHFIELD:

174 NEWSNATION PRIME:

45 9p HANNITY:

2475 CNN TONIGHT:

451 MSNBC PRIME:

1420 PRIME NEWS:

73 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

24 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1995 CNN TONIGHT:

368 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1180 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

87 BANFIELD:

18 11p GUTFELD!:

2025 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

354 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

751 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

77 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

29

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

219 NEW DAY:

80 MORNING JOE:

128 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

2 ELEMENTARY:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

278 NEW DAY:

89 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

13 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

284 NEW DAY:

126 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

263 CNN NEWSROOM:

124 MORNING JOE:

133 NATIONAL REPORT:

22 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

226 CNN NEWSROOM:

158 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

100 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

244 AT THIS HOUR:

108 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

100 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

15 12p OUTNUMBERED:

295 INSIDE POLITICS:

120 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

108 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

32 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

29 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

239 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

90 — BLUE BLOODS:

12 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

202 CNN NEWSROOM:

141 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

17 BLUE BLOODS:

15 3p STORY, THE:

182 CNN NEWSROOM:

136 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

85 — BLUE BLOODS:

33 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

218 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

124 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

133 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

45 5p FIVE, THE:

356 SITUATION ROOM:

139 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

19 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

18 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

291 SITUATION ROOM:

151 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

151 SPICER & CO:

23 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

349 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

155 REIDOUT:

135 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

21 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

11 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

485 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

131 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

152 STINCHFIELD:

16 NEWSNATION PRIME:

14 9p HANNITY:

333 CNN TONIGHT:

96 MSNBC PRIME:

148 PRIME NEWS:

13 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

281 CNN TONIGHT:

69 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

107 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

9 BANFIELD:

7 11p GUTFELD!:

374 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

69 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

71 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

9 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

4

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 483,000

Fox News: 1.73 million

MSNBC: 984,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 109,000

Fox News: 269,000

MSNBC: 109,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 502,000

Fox News: 2.53 million

MSNBC: 1.34 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 99,000

Fox News: 366,000

MSNBC: 136,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

