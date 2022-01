Ari Melber may be in a less coveted hour than his MSNBC colleague Joy Reid, but he consistently beats her in the ratings.

That was the case on Wednesday night, when Melber’s The Beat at 6 p.m. drew 1.47 million in total viewers and 132,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic. The ReidOut, at 7 p.m., drew 1.28 million total viewers and 123,000 in the demo.

Melber also edged out Nicolle Wallace’s 4-6 p.m. show, Deadline:White House, which drew 1.39 million total viewers. Wallace still bested Melber in the demo, with 148,000 viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

925 NEW DAY:

299 MORNING JOE:

755 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

15 ELEMENTARY:

25 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1269 NEW DAY:

384 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

83 MORNING IN AMERICA:

21 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1679 NEW DAY:

424 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1629 CNN NEWSROOM:

529 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

736 NATIONAL REPORT:

198 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1722 CNN NEWSROOM:

643 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

637 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

60 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1714 AT THIS HOUR:

673 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

587 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

110 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1771 INSIDE POLITICS:

718 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

747 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

188 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

133 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1515 CNN NEWSROOM:

719 MTP DAILY:

709 — BLUE BLOODS:

131 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1372 CNN NEWSROOM:

788 KATY TUR REPORTS:

787 AMERICAN AGENDA:

205 BLUE BLOODS:

190 3p — CNN NEWSROOM:

906 — — BLUE BLOODS:

250 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1383 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

764 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1397 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

297 BLUE BLOODS:

255 5p FIVE, THE:

3606 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

674 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

271 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

118 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2573 SITUATION ROOM:

674 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1474 SPICER & CO:

329 DONLON REPORT, THE:

49 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2085 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

759 REIDOUT:

1289 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

449 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

48 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3382 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

994 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1483 STINCHFIELD:

278 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

48 9p HANNITY:

2580 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

775 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2338 DAY OF OUTRAGE:

299 NEWSNATION PRIME:

59 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2208 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

616 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1668 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

182 BANFIELD:

52 11p GUTFELD!:

1915 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

464 11TH HOUR:

961 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

108 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

34

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

151 NEW DAY:

48 MORNING JOE:

78 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

4 ELEMENTARY:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

183 NEW DAY:

53 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

15 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

234 NEW DAY:

79 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

202 CNN NEWSROOM:

114 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

98 NATIONAL REPORT:

33 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

184 CNN NEWSROOM:

129 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

88 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

1 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

214 AT THIS HOUR:

148 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

92 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

9 12p OUTNUMBERED:

258 INSIDE POLITICS:

152 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

92 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

61 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

231 CNN NEWSROOM:

177 MTP DAILY:

62 — BLUE BLOODS:

17 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

231 CNN NEWSROOM:

220 KATY TUR REPORTS:

63 AMERICAN AGENDA:

38 BLUE BLOODS:

32 3p — CNN NEWSROOM:

238 — — BLUE BLOODS:

45 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

190 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

197 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

148 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

53 BLUE BLOODS:

43 5p FIVE, THE:

486 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

182 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

51 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

17 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

406 SITUATION ROOM:

153 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

132 SPICER & CO:

57 DONLON REPORT, THE:

6 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

413 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

169 REIDOUT:

123 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

90 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

620 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

229 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

148 STINCHFIELD:

52 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

8 9p HANNITY:

472 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

186 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

252 DAY OF OUTRAGE:

37 NEWSNATION PRIME:

9 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

435 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

139 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

175 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

28 BANFIELD:

6 11p GUTFELD!:

395 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

96 11TH HOUR:

118 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

20 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 604,000

Fox: 1.75 million

MSNBC: 1.01 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 138,000

Fox News: 292,000

MSNBC: 114,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 795,000

Fox News: 2.72 million

MSNBC: 1.83 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 185,000

Fox News: 509,000

MSNBC: 192,000

