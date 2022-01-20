In yet another sign of Fox News’ current dominance over cable news, the right-leaning network drew in more viewers for President Joe Biden’s Wednesday press conference than its cable competitors – even outpacing two of the major broadcast networks.

According to early ratings numbers obtained by Mediaite, Fox News pulled in a total of 3.5 million total average viewers and 503,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic.

Fox also topped both ABC and CBS in total viewers and the demo during the 4 to 6 p.m. hours.

The network so far surpassed its cable rivals CNN and MSNBC that it beat their combined audience in both total viewers and the demo – accounting for 60 percent of all cable news viewers during the press conference.

During the press conference, CNN pulled in 1 million total viewers and 173,000 viewers in the demo while MSNBC scored 1.25 million total viewers and 143,000 in the demo.

Stay tuned for more complete Wednesday ratings data later today…

