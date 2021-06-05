CNN Guests Claim Donald Trump is ‘Losing Power’ As Fox News Declines to Broadcast Former President’s Speech Live

Fox News and CNN both declined to broadcast live former President Donald Trump‘s speech at the North Carolina GOP Convention dinner. MSNBC briefly aired footage of the speech, but viewers could not hear what the former president had to say, as MSNBC correspondent Ali Vitali provided commentary, speaking over him.

CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted that while “Newsmax and One America News are showing Trump live, as expected,” Fox News was instead “sticking with a pre-taped ‘Watters World.'”

Fox News is NOT airing Trump's first speech in months. Fox is sticking with a pre-taped "Watters World" instead. Newsmax and One America News are showing Trump live, as expected. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 6, 2021

Although CNN did not broadcast the speech, guests David Gergen, a former presidential advisor in multiple administrations, and Amanda Carpenter, a former senior staffer to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), devoted a chunk of time to discuss the newsworthiness of Trump’s first speech in months.

Asked by CNN’s Pamela Brown whether or not she was worried Trump would use the speech to continue to push unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, Carpenter replied: “As long as he remains stuck on November 2020, everyone else will remain stuck on January 6th. Because those two things are inextricably linked.”

“This whole event feels weird, right?” she continued. “Like, he is entering this speech so diminished as a twice-impeached, losing president under multiple investigations. His aides are talking about reinstating him as president. He can’t even be reinstated on social media right now. And so, I just have a lot of questions about this event. It doesn’t seem presidential at all.”

Carpenter and Gergen agreed that he appears to be losing power, with Gergen adding that in his opinion, CNN’s decision not to cover the speech live underscored how Trump’s relevancy is waning.

“The fact that CNN is not covering him live tonight with his speech. This is the first time — he hasn’t been out in three months,” Gergen said. “Fans are eager to know how he is evolving. CNN decided not to cover it. I think it is exactly the right decision. But it’s because he’s become less relevant to the future. He spent so much time trying to win arguments about the past, he is now losing the future.”

Brown responded that Trump still wields power within the Republican party due to “fear,” referencing the Senate striking down the bipartisan Jan. 6 commission.

