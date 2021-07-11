Donald Trump Criticizes Joe Biden For Owning ‘All These Houses’ on Lawmaker Salary: He ‘Has a Lot of Toothbrushes’

Donald Trump appeared to criticize President Joe Biden‘s wealth during his CPAC speech on Sunday, saying he’s “got a lot of toothbrushes.”

He compared Biden’s alleged toothbrush collection to that of Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) who “uses his one toothbrush.”

The oddball comment came after Trump went off about the president’s son, Hunter Biden, who has faced scrutiny for his business dealings in Ukraine and China.

“Hunter said that he gave half of his salary to Pop and that he paid vast amounts of money for Joe Biden’s expenses,” Trump claimed, appearing to reference comments that were reported by the New York Post.

The Post said that Hunter Biden messaged his daughter: “It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary.” The message was found on the laptop that he reportedly abandoned, and the Post noted that there was no evidence of such a transfer on the laptop.

At CPAC, however, Trump linked Hunter Biden’s wealth to Joe Biden’s real estate properties.

“Joe Biden has all these houses. He’s always been like a senator or a congressman, right, for many years. I didn’t know you made that kind of money that you have mansions,” Trump said. (According to USA Today, Biden owns two homes: “a main residence in Wilmington, Delaware, worth $2.9 million and a vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, estimated to be worth $1.9 million.”)

Trump continued, “Does Louis Gohmert have mansions all over Texas? I don’t think so. Got one house and that’s enough, that’s all you need, right Louie? Wants to go home to his bathroom and bedroom and use his one toothbrush, right? No, but Joe has a lot of toothbrushes.”

Trump, it should be noted, has more than one residence himself, including Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida; Trump Tower in New York City; and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Watch above, via Fox

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com