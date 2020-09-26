Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer railed against President Donald Trump‘s latest nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, saying that the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was “turning over in her grave up in heaven.”

“A vote for Judge Barrett is a vote to take away health care and its protections for over 130 million Americans who now have protections against pre-existing conditions,” Schumer said during a press conference on Saturday shortly after the president announced Barrett as his SCOTUS pick.

“Judge Ginsburg had a dying wish that the next president choose,” Schumer continued. “Justice Ginsburg must be turning over in her grave up in heaven to see that the person they chose seems to be intent on undoing all the things that Ginsburg did. I will strongly, strongly, strongly oppose this nomination.”

Schumer went on to say the nomination process was “disgraceful,” claiming Republicans “held the nomination of Merrick Garland open for eight months because it shouldn’t be before a presidential election but now only 40 days before an election when some people started voting, they say never mind.”

“Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump have stolen two judges from the American people. Merrick Garland, now rushing this nomination through,” Schumer added.

Barrett, a judge on the 7th Circuit Court and professor of law at Notre Dame, is the president’s third nominee to SCOTUS in his first term. Despite vocal Democratic opposition, Republicans appear to have enough votes to get her nomination through the Senate.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]