comScore

Trump Demands ‘An Alternative Now’ to Fox News in Tweetstorm

By Sarah RumpfApr 26th, 2020, 6:26 pm
Donald Trump Angry (2015)

Photo credit: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images.

President Donald Trump may have ended his daily Coronavirus Task Force briefings — for now, at least — but he hasn’t hesitated to take full advantage of his online bully pulpit through his Twitter account. Sunday afternoon saw the president directing his rage against the New York Times and other journalists, and just within this past hour, at his former favorite channel, Fox News.

Trump criticized the cable news channel for “being fed Democrat talking points,” and for “play[ing] them without hesitation or research, as well as for hiring former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) and former DNC Chair Donna Brazile as contributors.

Fox News viewers “are angry,” continued Trump. “They want an alternative now. So do I!”

Trump has ramped up his criticism of Fox News in recent weeks, specifically attacking anchor Chris Wallace on multiple occasions, usually after the network has aired an interview with a political opponent of his or some other coverage critical of him or his administration.

The president has also been occasionally sharing his approval of OAN, One America News Network, another conservative channel that has been actively courting Trump’s support. He previously referred to OAN as a “great alternative” to Fox News earlier this month.

Robert Herring, OAN’s CEO, has even gone so far as to post tweets saying that Trump is “doing an exceptional, unbelievable job” dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, and cheekily questioning whether the president liked OAN reporter Chanel Rion more than Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: