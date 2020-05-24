President Donald Trump struck back at those criticizing him for playing golf this weekend, firing off several tweets attacking former Vice President — and Trump’s presumptive Democratic opponent — Joe Biden.

As Mediaite reported, on Saturday, the president was spotted golfing on his course in Sterling, Virginia, for the first time since early March.

Photographs of Trump were met with immediate criticism, for the timing as the United States nears 100,000 dead from the coronavirus pandemic, for his failure to wear a mask, and for the apparent hypocrisy. Trump had frequently criticized former President Barack Obama for golfing during his presidency.

Trump defended himself, characterizing his golfing as “exercise” and denouncing those who “think I should stay in the White House at all times.”

He also noted that it was the first time he had played in almost three months, then slamming both Biden and Obama for their recreational activities during their administration.

“Biden was constantly vacationing, relaxing & making shady deals with other countries, [and] Barack was always playing golf, doing much of his traveling in a fume spewing 747 to play golf in Hawaii,” tweeted Trump.

Sleepy Joe’s representatives have just put out an ad saying that I went to play golf (exercise) today. They think I should stay in the White House at all times. What they didn’t say is that it’s the first time I’ve played golf in almost 3 months, that Biden was constantly….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

…vacationing, relaxing & making shady deals with other countries, & that Barack was always playing golf, doing much of his traveling in a fume spewing 747 to play golf in Hawaii – Once even teeing off immediately after announcing the gruesome death of a great young man by ISIS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

