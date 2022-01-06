Trump’s Social Media Platform ‘TRUTH Social’ Set to Launch on President’s Day

Former President Donald Trump will launch his social media venture on Feb. 21, according to a listing on Apple’s App Store.

TRUTH Social, is billed as a social media alternative to Twitter that according to its website, “encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.”

The app’s launch coincides with President’s Day and is currently available for pre-order.

Trump announced his plans to create TRUTH Social in October, in a statement decrying Twitter for banning him and promising to “fight back against Big Tech.”

Devin Nunes, an influential Republican lawmaker from California and prominent Trump ally, formally resigned from Congress on Monday in order to helm Trump Media & Technology Group as CEO.

Following the announcement of the launch date circulating online, shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) set to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, jumped more than 20%. At 3 p.m., shares of DWAC were trading at $48.69; by the market’s closing, they had reached $60.27.

Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s status as a SPAC, often referred to as a “blank check entity” enables Trump’s media company to go public without undergoing the typically lengthy process of an IPO by merging with a company that is already publicly traded.

