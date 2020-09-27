Shortly after the publication of a bombshell New York Times article reporting that President Donald Trump has paid little to nothing in income taxes for years, he held a press conference Sunday and used the opportunity to attack his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, claiming that “plenty of people” on the internet have said Biden is “on performance-enhancing drugs” and should have to take a drug test before the presidential debates.

“Do you really believe Joe Biden will be on any type of performance-enhancing drug ahead of the debates or are you just joking?” a reporter asked Trump, noting he had made this claim “numerous times.”

“No, no, I’m not joking,” replied Trump. “I’m willing to take a drug test. I think he should, too,” adding that Biden has “very uneven” debate performances against “Pocahontas and Harris, who treated him so badly,” meaning Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), where he was “out of it,” and then did “okay, not terrible but okay” against “crazy” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“I said, how did he go from there, with those horrible performances, to where he was okay?” Trump continued, “And I always joke, but he was no Winston Churchill in debating, but he was fine. And — people say he was on performance-enhancing drugs. A lot of people have said that. A lot of people have written that, so — ”

Trump was interrupted by several reporters asking him to clarify who had written such things, and replied, “You can check out the internet, you’ll see plenty of people say it. And whether he is or not doesn’t matter, but I would love to take a test and he can take a test, too.”

Trump bragged about his 2016 debate performance and slammed Biden’s “disgraceful” performance in recent press interviews, saying it was the reason he was bringing up drug use — and then launched into a discussion of foreign leaders and how people predicted his presidency would quickly lead America to war with North Korea:

So I just asked the question about drugs. I think it’s something that would be appropriate, because you can’t have a president that needs that kind of help — If you do have a president that needs that kind of help, then you’ve got to deal with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and you’ve got to deal with President Xi of China and you have to deal with Kim Jong-Un and by the way, do you notice? there’s no war going on with North Korea? Which everyone thought we would be in one week after I came to be president, they thought it was going to happen immediately. No war. That’s saving, perhaps, millions of lives. Not just, saying, oh, 50,000 people. No, millions and millions of people could have died.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

