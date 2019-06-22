comScore

As SC Dem Convention Kicks Off, C-SPAN’s Steve Scully Criticizes ‘Very Disappointing’ Coverage Restrictions

By Josh FeldmanJun 22nd, 2019, 10:14 am

C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully has made it clear in interviews this week he is not happy with the South Carolina Democratic party restricting the network’s coverage of today’s big convention where 2020 Democratic candidates will be speaking.

Exclusive live coverage rights were granted to MSNBC. C-SPAN, CNN, Fox News, ABC News, and CBS News all protested the decision.

Scully told the Washington Examiner this is “the first time in C-SPAN’s 40-years history of covering ‘Road to the White House’ that we have been denied live coverage of a state party convention.”

This morning Scully again criticized the South Carolina Democratic party’s “very disappointing” decision:

The official C-SPAN account also tweeted about planning to cover the Planned Parenthood rally instead:

