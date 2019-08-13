Bernie Sanders yesterday swiped at the Washington Post for coverage of his campaign and stood by those criticisms today — criticisms he’s publicly expressed for years.

Sanders said yesterday, as he blasted Amazon, “I talk about that all of the time. And then I wonder why The Washington Post — which is owned by Jeff Bezos, who owns Amazon — doesn’t write particularly good articles about me. I don’t know why. But I guess maybe there’s a connection. Maybe we helped raise the minimum wage at Amazon to 15 bucks an hour as well.”

Post editor Marty Baron responded in a statement saying, “Sen. Sanders is a member of a large club of politicians — of every ideology — who complain about their coverage. Contrary to the conspiracy theory the senator seems to favor, Jeff Bezos allows our newsroom to operate with full independence, as our reporters and editors can attest.”

In comments to CNN’s Annie Grayer, Sanders

“Do I think Jeff Bezos is on the phone, telling the editor of The Washington Post what to do? Absolutely not. It doesn’t work that way.”

NEW: @BernieSanders tells @AnnieGrayerCNN:

“Do I think Jeff Bezos is on the phone, telling the editor of The Washington Post what to do? Absolutely not.” pic.twitter.com/DtV9107k9W — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) August 13, 2019

He went on to critique the press for not answering more policy-oriented questions:

“Not one reporter has ever asked me, ‘Bernie, what are you going to do about the grotesque level of income and wealth inequality?’ Are you gonna ask me that? Is that part of what media talks about?… ‘Why is it, Bernie, that we are the only major country on earth that doesn’t guarantee health care to all people and we spent twice as much per person as other industrialized countries?’ Do you hear that question being asked by the corporate media very often?”

You can watch part of his comments above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com